Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.830-2.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-$2.93 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

