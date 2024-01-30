Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. Equity Residential also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80 to $3.90 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,638. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 147.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

