Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Activity

ESQ opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.78. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.