Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $66.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

