Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,691 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 595.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $209,909.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $209,909.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,452 shares of company stock worth $4,145,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

