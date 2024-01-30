Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $48,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,805 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

