Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 952,706 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,415. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NET opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

