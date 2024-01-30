Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

