Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after acquiring an additional 520,724 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $186.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.