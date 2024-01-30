Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

