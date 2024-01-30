Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $308.00 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average is $274.13. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.