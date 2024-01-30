Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VPU opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.