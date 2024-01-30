Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Exelon by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. 3,753,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,103. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

