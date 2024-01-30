eXp World’s (EXPI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 442.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. eXp World has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.39.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 28.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
