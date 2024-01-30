eXp World’s (EXPI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 442.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. eXp World has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 28.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

