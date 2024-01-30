Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXTR. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after buying an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 507,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

