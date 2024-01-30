F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $185.37, but opened at $195.01. F5 shares last traded at $189.51, with a volume of 425,220 shares changing hands.

The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

