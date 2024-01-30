Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,221.17 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $640.12 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $982.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,746,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

