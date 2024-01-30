FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.95.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on FDX. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
