Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 90,590 shares.The stock last traded at $77.66 and had previously closed at $77.57.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

