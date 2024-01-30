Financial Comparison: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) versus Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY)

Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaztransport & Technigaz and Baker Hughes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaztransport & Technigaz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes $25.51 billion 1.18 $1.94 billion $1.91 15.71

Analyst Recommendations

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Gaztransport & Technigaz.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gaztransport & Technigaz and Baker Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaztransport & Technigaz 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes 0 3 14 0 2.82

Baker Hughes has a consensus price target of $40.18, indicating a potential upside of 33.92%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Gaztransport & Technigaz.

Profitability

This table compares Gaztransport & Technigaz and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaztransport & Technigaz N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes 7.62% 10.63% 4.49%

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Gaztransport & Technigaz on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaztransport & Technigaz

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils. It also provides membrane technology system for the bulk transportation and storage of LNG; and LNG Brick, a package for storage of gas for propulsion dedicated to ships requiring a small quantity of LNG. Further, it provides consultancy and engineering study, construction assistance, emergency response, training, and maintenance support services; and designs and assembles electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen, as well as offers smart shipping services; and digital services, such as in-depth data analytics. In addition, the company licenses its technologies to shipyards. The company serves shipyards, ship-owners, terminal operators, gas companies, and classification societies. Gaztransport & Technigaz SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations. This segment also provides drilling services, drill bits, and drilling and completions fluids; completions, intervention, measurements, pressure pumping, and wireline services; artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals; subsea projects and services, flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems; and integrated well services and solutions. It serves oil and natural gas companies; the United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies; national or state-owned oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction contractors; geothermal companies; and other oilfield service companies. The IET segment designs, manufactures, tests, and installs gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, and turnkey solutions for the mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications; and gas technology services, such as advanced solutions, spare parts, specialized field service engineers, and repair services. This segment also provides rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors; integrated asset performance management products; inspection services; pumps, valves, and gears; precision sensors and instrumentation, and controls. It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large scale customers. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

