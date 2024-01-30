Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 74 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.48. 84,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,145. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

