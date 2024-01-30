Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

LMT stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.06. 165,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

