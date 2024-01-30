Financial Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 549,214 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,554,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 582,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

