Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.45. 148,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $318.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

