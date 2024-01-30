Financial Counselors Inc. Has $47.79 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,092,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 1,948,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,758,834. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

