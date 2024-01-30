Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $22.23 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 307,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 292,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,636. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

