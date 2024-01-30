Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,219,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,574,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

PSK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 18,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,777. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

