Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 427,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,502,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 326,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 273,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
