Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,984 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $42,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 516,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,822. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.