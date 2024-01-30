Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$40.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Articles

