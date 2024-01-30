First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Given New $1,754.00 Price Target at UBS Group

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FCNCA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $37.86 on Tuesday, hitting $1,522.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,427.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,398.94. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,539.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

