First County Bank CT Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First County Bank CT lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

