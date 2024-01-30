First County Bank CT Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $243.29 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $244.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.