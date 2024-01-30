First County Bank CT Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.31. 2,420,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,465. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

