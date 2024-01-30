First County Bank CT Has $219,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.