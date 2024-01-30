First County Bank CT Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $1,862,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $144.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

