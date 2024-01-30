First County Bank CT Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,609,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

