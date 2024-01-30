First County Bank CT Sells 165 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day moving average is $229.99. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

