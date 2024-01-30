First County Bank CT Sells 686 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

