First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

