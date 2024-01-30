First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Raised to $11.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised First Foundation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $600.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

