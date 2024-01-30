First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $34.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ INBK opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.