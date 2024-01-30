First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FAM opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.56.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
