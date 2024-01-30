First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:FAM opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

