First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.94

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 57041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
