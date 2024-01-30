First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.94

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 57041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after purchasing an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,747,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

