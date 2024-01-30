First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,212. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $58.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

