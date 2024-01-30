First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.54

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.54 and last traded at $134.54, with a volume of 4085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.18.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 927.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

