Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FISV traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $142.91. 2,080,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

