Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.05.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $181.63. The stock had a trading volume of 281,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.14. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.