Flare Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $750.79 million and $11.24 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,503,513,894 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,503,514,089.288414 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0226566 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $9,812,866.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

