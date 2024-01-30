Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flux Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flux Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flux Power by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power Stock Performance

FLUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,086. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.26. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.